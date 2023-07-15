Williamsport, Pa. — The tragic saga that saw two little girls starved to death by their mother concluded last week inside a courtroom at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Ronald and Michele Butler will not serve another day in prison unless they violate probation. Marie Snyder and Echo Butler will never know freedom again.

“Me and my family have lost the joys that my granddaughters brought with their love, smiles, and laughter,” Marie’s father, Robert Snyder, said Thursday in a silent courtroom.

Marie Snyder, mother of 6-year-old Nicole and 4-year-old Jasmine, along with her girlfriend, Echo Butler, pleaded guilty earlier this year to starving the two children to death. The couple lived with Echo's parents, Ronald and Michele, for a period of time while the children were being abused.

Michele Butler offered a weak apology, saying she was sorry to the Snyder family, as well as hers. Ronald Butler only offered single word replies.

When asked by Judge Nancy Butts if he had anything to say, Butler leaned into the microphone and replied, “No,” as he sat next to his attorney. He did not express remorse for his failure to help two small children as they starved to death.

Both of the Butlers were sentenced to probation with time served.

Michele Butler, who admitted to being in the home when Nicole Snyder passed away, was sentenced to probation for 15 years.

Ronald Butler, who also testified to watching both girls be abused by his daughter and Marie Snyder, was given nine years of probation.

Judge Butts pointed out Ronald Butler sentence fell in the mitigated range of sentencing.

“Thanks to the exhaustive efforts of law enforcement, justice was finally served and I can only hope that the souls of the two beautiful little girls who endured unimaginable trauma during their short period on this earth are now able to rest peacefully," District Attorney Ryan Gardner said.

Defense Attorney Matthew Diemer emphasized the impact Ronald Butler had on getting Echo Butler to agree to a plea deal in her case. Diemer claimed Butler played “a large role” in getting Echo to sign the deal.

Echo, Ronald, and Michele Butler and Marie Snyder contributed to the death of two little girls who needed them to survive. They turned away from outstretched hands too weak to feed themselves, according to charges.

For their admitted roles in the death of both girls, Echo Butler and Marie Snyder both received consecutive life sentences. Due to time served, both Ronald and Michele will not face further incarceration unless they violate their lengthy parole sentences.

“The horrors of this case will last beyond my lifetime,” Attorney Edward Rymsza said.

