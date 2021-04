Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- Police responded to a call for a shooting at 3605 Lycoming Creek Rd, at the Fairlawn Court trailer park in Old Lycoming Township at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling, Brian M. Miller, 44, was identified as the victim of the shooting. An autopsy is being performed by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.

Old Lycoming Twp. police detained the suspect and further details will be released as available.