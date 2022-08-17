Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had been struck by gunfire inside an apartment.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one male victim in his early 20s with an "apparent fatal" gunshot wound, the release said.

Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Services Unit also responded to the scene to aid in the investigation.

According to unconfirmed reports, the victim had been shot in the head and a male of unknown race, short, wearing all black and in a black hoodie was seen running south on Hepburn Street immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Agent Jeremy Brown at 570-327-7560 ext. 7547 or via email at jbrown@cityofwilliamsport.org.

