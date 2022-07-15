Sullivan Township, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing his father reportedly told police his father had become violent and was suffering from delusions brought on by methamphetamine use.

Zackery Tyler McCoon allegedly told the 9-1-1 operator at the Tioga County Emergency Services that he used a 9 mm Springfield Hellcat with hollow point bullets to shoot his father on the morning of July 9.

When Mansfield State Trooper Jeffrey Seal arrived at the scene, he located the 28-year-old McCoon, who told dispatchers he secured all weapons inside the home located near the 19000 block of Route 6 in Tioga County.

The incident unfolded after McCoon said his estranged father, Trevor McCoon, came into the home and began slamming various objects around the living room. Zackery McCoon confronted his father, who lunged at him after being told to stop, according to Seal’s report in the affidavit.

Zackery McCoon said he shot his father once in the stomach and two more times in the chest, according to investigators. When asked over the phone about the condition of Trevor McCoon, Zackery McCoon allegedly told the operator his father was lying on the floor twitching.

Zackery McCoon told investigators his father had been kicked out of the home four days prior to the shooting, Seal said. His father had become violent from methamphetamine-induced delusions, his son allegedly told police.

Investigators said Trevor McCoon had lived at the home with Zackery and another relative prior to being asked to leave. Trevor McCoon had visited the residence the day before the shooting, Seal said.

McCoon was charged with multiple felonies during a July 9 preliminary arraignment, the most serious of which are two first-degree felonies that included criminal homicide and aggravated assault. McCoon was charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault along with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and possession of an instrument of crime.

Court records show McCoon will appear before Judge Tiffany Cummings on July 20 for a preliminary hearing. Cummings denied McCoon bail when he was charged on July 9.

