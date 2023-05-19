Williamsport, Pa. — A jury returned guilty verdicts on 16 felony counts for a local man this week.

Ernest Lorenzo Leonard, Sr., 63, was convicted of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled person, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault Thursday night at the Lycoming County Courthouse. All are felonies.

Leonard will be sentenced later this year.

The case centered around the victim’s ability to consent to sexual intercourse with Leonard. She is in her 30's, but functions at a level closer to a nine or ten-year-old child, according to doctors.

The victim, who took the stand on the first day, was diagnosed with MHMR (mental health, mental retardation) and Down Syndrome, according to an affidavit filed by Williamsport Detectives.

In October of 2019, Dr. Richard Dowell evaluated the victim to determine if she was able to give consent, police said. Dowell conducted an IQ Test, memory and learning tests, and adaptive behavior tests, Agent Brittany Alexander said.

According to Dowell, the victim did meet the definition of a "person who is mentally disabled and therefore incapable of giving consent."

“The law is, she cannot consent,” ADA Taylor Beucler said.

Leonard raped the mentally disabled victim twice inside a home on High Street and twice inside a truck.

“You’re here to do what is right,” ADA Beucler said during her opening argument. Moments later when the victim was called as the first witness and asked about telling the truth, she replied, “It’s right to tell the truth.”

The victim testified throughout the opening day of the trial, detailing the four assaults for the courtroom. “I feel sad about it,” she told ADA Beucler during testimony.

She described how Leonard took advantage of her for sexual gratification. “Mr. Ernie (Leonard) raped me four times,” she told the courtroom.

The defense attacked the victim’s credibility throughout cross examination. She had previously recanted her accusations three times before speaking with Agent Alexander in 2019.

“[Victim] is a documented liar,” Public Defender Tyler Calkins said.

Leonard was interview in July of 2019 by a representative from Joinder MH/MR about the allegations. Joinder MH/MR comprise of human service agencies that include Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities/Autism Services, Early Intervention, Lycoming/Clinton Health Choices, and Lycoming Child and Youth, according to its website.

During the interview, Leonard said "if she (referring to [victim]) is over the age of 18 and it's consensual, then why are we here?" The representative told Leonard the victim suffers from MH/MR and was not able to give consent.

Calkins also focused on the Commonwealth’s lack of physical evidence saying, “You just can’t be sure this happened. You simply have not heard enough evidence to convict.”

During her closing arguments, Beucler said the victim's accusations were recanted after the she went back home with Leonard. Beucler described the victim as scared. She lost her mother in 2012 and didn’t want Leonard to be taken away, the ADA said.

Several pieces of interviews between Leonard and investigators were played for the jury during closing arguments.

“I’m being misled…I was told she was consensual,” Leonard told detectives in one interview. “I did not force myself on her,” he said during another recorded interview with police.

Agent Alexander led the 2019 investigation into the accusations against Leonard. She testified to reviewing old interviews of Leonard and the victim and said the accusations were similar. She also said Leonard gave contradictory statements.

When asked about the efforts of Agent Alexander to bring Leonard to justice, the victim replied, “I had to tell someone. I had to tell someone I trust.”

