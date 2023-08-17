Story Highlights Veterans resource fair planned for Aug. 28 at Pennsylvania College of Technology Fair hours: 1-3:30 p.m. with panel discussion 4-5:30 p.m. The event is free, open to all former and current veterans, family members, survivors, caregivers Follow-up questions can be directed to Lycoming/Clinton PA VET Connect

Williamsport, Pa. — There are 12,000 veterans in Clinton and Lycoming counties who, more than likely, could benefit from information about available resources to help veterans and their families and caregivers, according to retired Command Sergeant Major Nicholas “Chip” Gilliland.

An upcoming resource fair will help share that information and help connect veterans with the more than 1200 resources that are available.

Held by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the veterans resource fair and in-person benefits discussion is called “Let’s Talk, Vet 2 Vet,” scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28 at Penn College’s Professional Development Center, One College Avenue, Williamsport.

The fair runs 1-3:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion from 4-5:30 p.m. The resource fair, the third such fair that DMVA has held across the Commonwealth this year, is a collaboration between DMVA, the Lycoming/Clinton Veterans Coalition, and Penn College.

Why are these events important?

Quick references for Northcentral PA Vets The Lycoming County Veterans Affairs Office, 48 West Third Street in Williamsport, can be reached at 570-327-2365. Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can dial 988, press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Or text 838255, or chat confidentially online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

"Pennsylvania is a very rural state. It's a big state. And we have a difficult time finding where our veterans are," said Gilliland, of the DMVA.

Related reading: Coalition connects veterans to needed resources

"So 10 years ago, we started the Outreach Division. And three years ago now we started our initiative called PA VET Connect, which places three of our staff in five different regions throughout the Commonwealth," he continued. "Their mission is to go out and find resources and organizations that assist veterans but are not normally like mainstream type services and benefits."

Panel discussion, 4-5:30 p.m.

A featured topic during the panel discussion will be the new federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The Act expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The discussion will provide veterans and their advocates with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about eligibility and applying for benefits related to the PACT Act.

“As we continue to spread the word throughout the commonwealth about expanded benefits due to the PACT Act, it is easy to see from our interactions how valuable this information is to veterans, service members, and their advocates,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA.

“Our expert panelists can answer questions about the PACT Act and any other benefits offered on the federal and state levels. We want to see those who served and currently serving take advantage of everything they earned while in uniform,” Schindler continued.

This event, which is free, is meant for former and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and Reserve components, and their family members, survivors, and caregivers. Attendees do not have to register for this in-person event.

Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general, Veterans Affairs, will provide opening remarks. Samantha Cossman, DMVA regional program outreach coordinator, will moderate.

Panelists include:

Mark Askey, Harrisburg Vet Center veteran outreach program specialist

Jeff Croak, Clinton County veterans service officer

Chip Gilliland, DMVA’s chief of the Division of Reintegration and Outreach

Ann Kwiatkowski, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center whole health program manager

Mike McMunn, Lycoming County director of Veterans Affairs

Albert Pritchard, Veterans Benefits Legal Administration specialist

Lydia Speciale, Pennsylvania National Guard family programs specialist

"Our biggest goal is to get out into the communities and talk to veterans, see what their needs are," said Gilliland. "Then we'll try to hook them up with the proper benefits and services that will help them out at the end of the day."

Currently there are a little over 2,000 resources in a database. "We're working toward a cloud-based platform that anybody in Pennsylvania will be able to access and find out that information," he said.

In the meantime, visit the PA VET Connect website for links to resources.

Samantha Cossman, DMVA regional program outreach coordinator, said they will work with veterans or family members who are not able to attend to set up appointments to complete benefit claims or to sit down and talk about claims that might have stalled out a little bit and how that help can be provided.

"We don't think about things until we have a need, and oftentimes, we don't reach out until we're in crisis," Cossman said. "We don't want our veterans to be in crisis before they they reach out. We want to empower them with knowledge, so that way, they know where to turn before things reach a crisis point. If it is crisis, they know there is help for them and there's hope for them," she said.

For more information on the resource fair, and to listen to recordings of the previous discussion events, click here: Let's Talk Vet 2 Vet Discussion Events.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.