Sunbury, Pa. – The Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, is closed to pedestrians at this time due to icy conditions, according to a release from PennDOT.

The sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.