Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m.

Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-through event for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers. Last year’s event served more than 2,300 meals.

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, where it originated before expanding to other Geisinger facilities. This year’s event will grow from nine locations to 11.

Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.

Locations:

Bloomsburg

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St. (main entrance)

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gbh or call (570) 387-2145.

Danville

Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gmc or call (866) 578-3427.

Jersey Shore

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St.

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gjsh or call (570) 398-3101.

Lewistown

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, 400 Highland Ave. (third-floor entrance)

To make a reservation, visit, go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/glh or call (717) 242-7102.

Mifflintown

Geisinger Family Health Associates Mifflintown, 27 Cjems Lane

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/mifflintown or call (717) 242-4219.

Muncy

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy, 255 Route 220

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gmcm or call (570) 308-2475.

Pittston

Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint, 1201 Oak St.

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/pittston or call (570) 808-5380.

Scranton

Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave.

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gcmc or call (570) 703-6322.

Shamokin

Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gsach or call (866) 278-9806.

State College

Geisinger Healthplex State College, 132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/statecollege or call (814) 272-5032.

Wilkes-Barre

50 Roosevelt Terrace

To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gswb or call (570) 808-3651.

