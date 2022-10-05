geisinger health center.jpg

Danville, Pa. — On the eve of Veterans Day, Geisinger Health System is hosting free, drive-through Veteran Appreciation dinners at 11 locations. Meals for veterans and a guest are available at no cost for those who make a reservation by Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Pick-up times for all locations except State College will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. State College pick-ups will be open from 4 to 5 p.m.

Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-through event for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers. Last year’s event served more than 2,300 meals.  

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, where it originated before expanding to other Geisinger facilities. This year’s event will grow from nine locations to 11.

Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up now.

Locations:

Bloomsburg

Danville

Jersey Shore

Lewistown

  • Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, 400 Highland Ave. (third-floor entrance) 

  • To make a reservation, visit, go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/glh or call (717) 242-7102.

Mifflintown

Muncy

Pittston 

Scranton

Shamokin

  • Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township 

  • To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gsach or call (866) 278-9806. 

State College

Wilkes-Barre 

