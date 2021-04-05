Williamsport, Pa. – Verizon Wireless customers in multiple northcentral Pennsylvania counties reported outages beginning around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Impacted cities included Williamsport, Berwick, Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, Scranton, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont and Danville.

Around 9:30 p.m., customers in the NCPA region flooded online to the outage map Down Detector to report their problems with the carrier.

Reported issues included an inability to make phone calls, slow speed issues, and dropped or disconnected calls. A few users also mentioned issues with StraightTalk.

As of 10:25 p.m., customers across the northcentral Pennsylvania region continued to post about blackouts in their area.

The Down Detector website says Verizon outages currently are most reported in New Port Richey, Scranton, Kingston, Land O'Lakes, Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport and Philadelphia.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.