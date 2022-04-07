Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of chasing another person through Brandon Park and ultimately stabbing him was charged, according to a release from the Williamsport Police Department.

Police said Damiyr Nathaniel Lee, 17, of Williamsport, was part of a group of people that had gathered at Brandon Park on April 5 around 7:19 p.m.. Authorities said an argument between Lee and an 18-year-old male started.

According to the release, the argument escalated and Lee brandished a knife, causing the accuser to run from the area. Police said Lee chased the man for several blocks before the alleged stabbing occurred near the 800 block of Elmira Street in Williamsport.

Lee fled the area, and the accuser was transported to UPMC Susquehanna and treated for several puncture wounds in his back.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, Lee was charged as an adult for the alleged attack. Court records show Lee, who is being held on $75,000 bond, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Lee was also charged with several misdemeanors during an arraignment with Judge William Solomon. Court records show Lee was charged with possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct to go with the felony.

