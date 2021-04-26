Lock Haven, Pa. – Pine Creek Township Police recently filed vehicular homicide charges against a 19-year-old Lock Haven woman.

In documents filed April 12, Officer Dennis F. Gill Jr. alleges that Dasia Ann Woolf was under the influence of a controlled substance when she crashed on Route 220 in Wayne Township around 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 11.

"The accident resulted in the death of a 58 year old male truck driver from New York. A passenger in Woolf's vehicle sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident," the Pine Creek Township Police Department said.

Woolf is charged with one felony count each of the following: homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. She's also charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance - 1st offense and summary traffic charges.

Her bail was set at $50,000 unsecured on April 13 by Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler.

She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kibler on May 11.

