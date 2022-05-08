Milton crash.jpg

An Evangelical EMS Squad sustained front-end damage during a crash Sunday morning.

 Milton Fire Department

Milton, Pa. — An EMS vehicle and a SUV collided Sunday morning at an intersection near Klees's Korner, according to the Milton Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Hepburn Street and Turbot Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. and found two vehicles, including an Evangelical EMS Chevrolet Tahoe, in the roadway, the fire department reported.

Crash.jpg

This Subaru Forester was involved in a crash Sunday morning in Milton.

The Tahoe sustained front end damage, while the other vehicle, a Subaru Forrester, took heavy damage to its passenger side panels. One driver was still in a vehicle when firefighters arrived and EMS arrived.

Watsontown Police assisted on scene.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!