Milton, Pa. — An EMS vehicle and a SUV collided Sunday morning at an intersection near Klees's Korner, according to the Milton Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Hepburn Street and Turbot Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. and found two vehicles, including an Evangelical EMS Chevrolet Tahoe, in the roadway, the fire department reported.

The Tahoe sustained front end damage, while the other vehicle, a Subaru Forrester, took heavy damage to its passenger side panels. One driver was still in a vehicle when firefighters arrived and EMS arrived.

Watsontown Police assisted on scene.

