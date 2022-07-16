truck front bigger.jpg

Photo by Mark Mussina

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces.

truck back.jpg

Photo by Jimmy Mussina

It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart.

truck front.jpg

Photo by Mark Mussina

The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed. 

