Harrisburg, Pa. – Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tomorrow evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways starting at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Additionally, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

Effective at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The entire length of Interstate 99.

Effective at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-79 from I-80 to I-90;

The entire length of I-80;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380; and

The entire length of Route 33.

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. PennDOT will pre-treat roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.