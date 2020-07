Coal Twp.,Pa. – Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of West Chestnut Street and Laurel Street in Coal Township at around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening, July 6, 2020.

According to Ho Bott News, One person was entrapped in one vehicle for a short time, but was extracted awake and alert and taken to the local hospital.

There was no information on what caused the accident at the intersection.