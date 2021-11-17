Shots fired _ncpa_2021

Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport police responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Units responded to the 700 block of Prospect Avenue where officers located evidence confirming the report. One vehicle was reported to be struck during the incident, according to a news release.

Williamsport Police are asking any person with information regarding this incident to contact Williamsport Bureau of Police. PO Christopher Salisbury is the investigating officer for this incident. 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.