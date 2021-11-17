Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport police responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Units responded to the 700 block of Prospect Avenue where officers located evidence confirming the report. One vehicle was reported to be struck during the incident, according to a news release.

Williamsport Police are asking any person with information regarding this incident to contact Williamsport Bureau of Police. PO Christopher Salisbury is the investigating officer for this incident.