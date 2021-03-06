Mansfield, Pa. – On Friday, March 5, 2021, just before 3:30 p.m. a vehicle traveled off of Route 6, through a yard and then plowed through the end of a large camper in Richmond Township. The vehicle came to rest against several small trees.





The female driver was reported to be Bethany Chambers according to those on scene of the accident at 16695 Route 6.





The impact of the crash pushed the entire camper backwards approximately 4 feet. The vehicle damaged sewer and water lines, as well as totaled the large camper owned by Keith Janelli and Michelle Nave, according to reports.





The couple did not suffer any serious injuries, however, they were bounced around the camper when it was struck by the fast moving vehicle. Nave did suffer a few minor injuries but she felt she that she did not need to go to the hospital to be checked out. As for the couple's small dogs and cats, they were pretty shaken by the incident as well.





The female driver was treated on the scene by Mansfield Ambulance personnel and transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for treatment of her injuries.





Gary Butters, the land owner, showed up at the scene to see about the damage to his tenant's camper. He assisted with moving some items, and making calls to help the couple.





A neighbor across the road from the couple brought over a donation for the couple which brought instant tears to Michelle Nave's eyes as she thanked the young man for his kindness.





Keith Janelli, who works at Perkins Restaurant notified the business that he could not come in to work due to the accident, one of the employees dropped in to check on the couple to see what he could do to assist Janelli and Nave.





Also FNN learned that a Salvation Army representative from Blossburg assisted the family by providing housing for the couple for a few days at the Sampson Motel in Mansfield, PA.





The heavily damaged vehicle was towed from the scene by Cooper's Towing out of Wellsboro, PA. The operator very carefully pulled the vehicle out through the same area the vehicle had traveled when it struck the camper.





PA State Police are handling the investigation of this incident. Police did not provide any information to FNN as to cause as they were still gathering information.



