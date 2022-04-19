Bellefonte, Pa. -- A 28-year-old woman died late Tuesday afternoon as a result of a crash with a UTV in Walker Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.

Sayers said Anjelica Miele, of Mingoville, and a passenger were traveling in a vehicle north on Nittany Valley Drive when an UTV came out a side road and collided with her vehicle.

Miele's vehicle went off the roadway and rolled in a field. The coroner's office pronounced Miele dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to Sayers.

PSP Rockview, along with the coroner's office, is investigating the crash.

