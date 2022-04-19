Fatal crash

Bellefonte, Pa. -- A 28-year-old woman died late Tuesday afternoon as a result of a crash with a UTV in Walker Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.

Sayers said Anjelica Miele, of Mingoville, and a passenger were traveling in a vehicle north on Nittany Valley Drive when an UTV came out a side road and collided with her vehicle. 

Miele's vehicle went off the roadway and rolled in a field. The coroner's office pronounced Miele dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to Sayers. 

PSP Rockview, along with the coroner's office, is investigating the crash. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.