A motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Lycoming Creek Road and Mahaffey Lane in Old Lycoming Township at approximately 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.

Emergency responders, including police, fire, and EMS, were dispatched to the scene involving a motorcycle and garbage truck. The motorcycle struck the rear portion of the garbage truck.

The motorcycle, operated by a 30-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Lycoming Creek Road.

The garbage truck turned West on Mahaffey Lane from the northbound lane of Lycoming Creek Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to UPMC Williamsport were he succumbed to his injuries. The southbound lane of Lycoming Creek Road and a portion of Mahaffey Lane were closed for approximately 2 ½ hours, according to Old Lycoming Township police.

The Old Lycoming Township Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.

