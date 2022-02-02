Crash generic _2021

Columbia County, Pa. -- Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed and there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash. 

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at mile marker 232 (Buckhorn Exit). Motorists traveling westbound can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed at mile marker 234.

A detour for eastbound traffic using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.