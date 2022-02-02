Columbia County, Pa. -- Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed and there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at mile marker 232 (Buckhorn Exit). Motorists traveling westbound can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed at mile marker 234.

A detour for eastbound traffic using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

