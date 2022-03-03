RoadClosed_2020.jpg

Montoursville, Pa. – A vehicle crash has closed Route 2014 (East Third Street) between Westminster Drive and Warrensville Road and the Third Street Exit (Exit 23B) from Interstate 180 eastbound in Loyalsock Township. 

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.