Montoursville, Pa. – A vehicle crash has closed Route 2014 (East Third Street) between Westminster Drive and Warrensville Road and the Third Street Exit (Exit 23B) from Interstate 180 eastbound in Loyalsock Township.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.