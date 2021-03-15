Vatican City, Italy – The Vatican and its priests will not bless same-sex marriage, the Catholic Church announced Monday in a statement. The statement, which came from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, said God “cannot bless sin.”

The statement came as the Vatican released a two-page response to a question about whether the clergy may bless same-sex marriage. “The blessing of homosexual unions can not be considered licit,” the statement said. “There are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family”.

The church also noted that, “the negative judgement on the blessings of unions of persons of the same sex does not imply a judgement on persons.”

Following the release of the 2020 documentary, Francesco, the Catholic Church has faced continued questions on the endorsement of same-sex marriage. Pope Francis’ comments in the documentary shocked many when he said “homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

In response to the documentary and Pope Francis’ comments the Vatican stated that Pope Francis' comments were “taken out of context.”

It is unknown what, if any, specific event prompted the Vatican to release their latest statement on sam-sex marriage today. The full statement released by the Vatican can be found HERE in seven languages.