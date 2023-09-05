Milesburg, Pa. — Vandals cut a chain on an entrance gate at the Milesburg Community Park sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, according to police.

Park maintenance workers discovered Sunday morning the chain that kept the entrance gate closed along the south end of the park was cut. Workers said the vandalism occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday night and when they found it at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

No other damages or disturbances were reported.

If anyone has information about the vandalism, call the state police barracks at Rockview at 814-355-7545

