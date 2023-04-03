Renovo, Pa. — A woman in Clinton County died early Saturday morning when the utility task vehicle (UTV) she was riding in overturned.

Rachel S. Gaddis, 38, of Spring Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 4 a.m. April 1 by Clinton County Deputy Coroner Eric Knauff.

State police at Lamar say Preston C. Gaddis, 38, of Spring Mills, was driving the UTV on Stewart Hill Road in Leiby Township when it went off the west side of the road and hit a tree. The UTV then went down a steep embankment and hit a large tree before overturning onto its roof.

Trooper Cody Klinger says Preston Gaddis and passenger Samuel G. Hoy III, 42, of Mill Hall, were ejected from the UTV. Rachel Gaddis, who was straddling the center console in the two-seater UTV, was partially ejected and became pinned in the roll cage.

Preston Gaddis sustained suspected serious injuries, Klinger said. Hoy had minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate, as they suspect alcohol and/or controlled substances was a factor in the crash.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.