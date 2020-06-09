Traffic_alerts_construction_updates_NCPA_2020.jpg

Montoursville – Morning and early afternoon utilities work spanning Rt. 220 in Lycoming County west of Williamsport is expected to affect traffic today.

A contractor working for PPL will replace utility lines across Route 220 near the Quenshukeny intersection in Woodward Township, Lycoming County. 

Work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Motorists traveling in both directions may experience a brief road closure as lines are pulled across the roadway. 

Work is expected to be completed Tuesday, weather permitting, according to PennDOT.

