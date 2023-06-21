slow paint

Cogan House Twp., Pa. — Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County, are advised that rolling roadblocks will take place on Thursday just south of the Steam Valley Exit (Route 184).

Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Henkels and McCoy will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Route 15. The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, and drive with caution.

