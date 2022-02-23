The latest development in the equal pay case of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) has stirred up the same questions as when the lawsuit began: how is pay inequality assessed? Should it depend upon revenue generated from each team? Do the claims have statistical support?

These questions have not taken center stage, as media focus lies with the PR exchange between the two sides: USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The case "closed" this week as the USWNT suspended their appeal of the ongoing lawsuit after negotiating settlement back pay from U.S. Soccer at a value of $24 million.

The USWNT and U.S. Soccer counsel argued the lawsuit back and forth since its filing in March 2019. The USWNT once intended to take the case to court, but found compromise through negotiations of player contracts.

The total payoff breaks down to $22 million in direct compensation to the women's team players, and a $2 million fund for player pursuits after their playing career, through which each player can apply for up to $50,000, according to The Athletic.

Beyond the financial agreement, U.S. Soccer "promised equal pay between the men’s and women’s national senior teams moving forward, for friendlies, tournaments, and World Cup play,” according to The Athletic.

An equal pay comparison between the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) and USWNT was the central debate of the lawsuit. While USWNT counsel argued that the men's team would have profited more for the same wins as the women's team in recent years, this difference can be explained by different criteria in the collective bargaining contracts signed by each team.

ESPN reported on the different pay bonuses for men’s vs women’s contracts, which offered the potential of much greater payoffs for the men’s team, but at a greater risk—they would need to payout for losses; the women’s team would not.

According to ESPN, U.S. Soccer "argued that the women's contract was collectively bargained and that the players preferred a structure with guaranteed salaries.”

However, according to The Guardian, USWNT players sought equal pay in their contracts, but the request was denied by U.S. Soccer. They eventually agreed to altered terms, but this could be grounds for employment discrimination, which was the basis of filing the lawsuit in the first place.

Revenue and viewership

Pay disparities are often explained in terms of revenue generation: which team is watched more? Which team sells more? The FIFA World Cup has been cited as an example of men earning more because the World Cup is watched more. According to The Guardian, the revenue generated per team is difficult to quantify.

Is the men's World Cup watched more because U.S. viewers want to see the USMNT, or because of other teams? Is the women's World Cup watched by U.S. viewers only because they want to see the USWNT? These are the kind of questions that FIFA hasn't considered, according to The Guardian, which also reports that FIFA "sells" the women's and men's World Cups as within the same "bundle."

It seems a clearer division between the two teams and their revenue generation in specific tournaments is needed to understand suggested pay disparities. As The Guardian explains, the men's World Cup sells more tickets and attracts more viewers, but it also has more games, a much longer history, and a marketability dependent upon the women's World Cup.

Plus, the statistics are off: viewership of the men's 2018 World Cup was 3.6 times the women's 2019 World Cup, according to FIFA reports of the 2019 and 2018 World Cups, but the prize earnings of the men's teams are roughly 13 times the women's as of 2019.

As for the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit, the difference in World Cup earnings was deemed irrelevant by the U.S. Soccer Federation, which has no formal affiliation with FIFA.

Still, the World Cup is the ultimate platform for soccer viewership internationally, and if disparities are evident at that scale, then potential disparities at smaller scales—friendly matches, national games—also need a detailed assessment of revenue versus earnings.

Rather than assess market attention, in the case of the USWNT lawsuit, U.S. Soccer argued in favor of pay disparities on the basis of "skill" and "responsibility."

As the argument goes, men’s soccer requires more skill because of their physical superiority: greater muscle strength, faster speed of play. This argument suggests that men's greater compensation than women is earned through biological characteristics, or more realistically, through the media popularity of a comparatively "superior" performance.

The other claim, that the USMNT creates more “responsibility” for players, could be in reference to a greater following, as evident in comparatively higher viewership. This comparison has been tracked by World Soccer Talk: in 2021, the U.S. men's team saw 3.6 times the number of viewers in English and Spanish-language TV than the U.S. women's team.

The argument of U.S. Soccer points to an explanation for the dispute over player contracts undergirding the whole lawsuit: USWNT and U.S. Soccer landed on a collective bargaining agreement that U.S. Soccer believed would suit the interests of the federation and would align with market concerns like revenue and viewership. Even if that agreement did not directly represent player interests, it was intended to represent their teams. That made the difference intentional.

The takeaway for the USWNT is less about individual player payoff and more about player independence. Future player contracts may now be negotiated differently.