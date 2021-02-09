Lewisburg, Pa. – The United States Federal Penitentiary (USP) at Lewisburg has 102 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Dashboard, there were 73 active cases among inmates and 23 active cases among prison staff as of Feb. 9.

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to a BOP spokesperson for further details regarding the outbreak situation, including what measures have been implemented to prevent further spread, but has not received a response.

This is the second large outbreak of COVID-19 at USP Lewisburg.

In Aug. 2020, the penitentiary had 85 active cases of COVID-19 among staff and inmates. The outbreak in August was confined to the Penitentiary, none of the cases involved inmates at the satellite camp.

Related Reading: COVID-19 cases continue to rise at USP Lewisburg after second round of mass testing

USP Lewisburg is a high security U.S. penitentiary with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. It houses a total of 639 inmates, including 354 at the USP and 285 at the adjacent satellite camp, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Article will be updated with additional details as available.