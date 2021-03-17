Lewisburg, Pa. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hugo Reynosa, age 25, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg (USP Lewisburg) was indicted on March 16, 2021, by a federal grand jury for being in possession of a weapon in prison.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the indictment alleges that during a search conducted on May 12, 2020, Reynosa was found in possession of a homemade sharpened piece of metal, commonly referred to as a “shank,” that was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

The charges stem from an investigation by USP Lewisburg and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. Reynosa is facing a maximum of five years of incarceration and a $250,000 fine.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and

provide for the defendant's educational, vocational and medical needs.

For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.