Lewisburg, Pa. – The United States Federal Penitentiary in Lewisburg has at least 35 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19. The statistic was posted on the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website as of Saturday evening. (BOP website)

On Saturday morning, the website listed 18 inmates as testing positive.

The outbreak is presumably responsible for the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Union County. As of noon Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed an increase in Union County by 33 cases. This brings the total number of Union County cases since March to 165.

There are currently no staff members who have tested positive, according to the BOP website. One staff member tested positive in May when they were sent to help at an overburdened prison in New York City, but has since recovered.

The penitentiary reportedly started mass testing Friday after one inmate tested positive for the virus. No official statement from the penitentiary has been released yet.