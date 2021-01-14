Towanda, Pa. – An individual wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor by the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office, was apprehended by the USMS Fugitive Task Force today.

Tyree Holly was arrested in Towanda, Pa., according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

Holly was wanted by Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office for charges of statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and terroristic threats and related offenses stemming from an incident with a 15 year old victim, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

Holly has also been wanted since September by Lycoming County Adult Probation for violations with underlying charges of simple assault, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office.

Holly was arraigned on $125,000 bail and committed to the prison.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Adult Probation Office; and the Pennsylvania State Police – all of whom participated in this investigation.