Washington, D.C. – In order to strengthen an existing partnership between the USDA and NASA, the two agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their research collaborations. NASA's experience with technological development and space-borne Earth science data and the USDA's experience with agricultural production, resource conservation, food security and safety, and forest/working land data will combine to fill in research gaps.

The collaboration will address recommendations made in the 2017 National Academies' Earth Science Decadal Survey and explore areas of importance to the agricultural community through innovative Earth observation systems.

“As we’ve seen over the past 100 years, increasing innovation in agriculture is limitless,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “This partnership between USDA and NASA will bring together the best research, science, and technology we have to offer to help produce more food to feed the growing world. We are continuing an already great collaborative effort to utilize space-based technologies across sectors and into agriculture.”

“When we combine research on the International Space Station with the amazing capabilities that Earth observation provides, I believe that NASA, in partnership with USDA, could transform farming and bolster agricultural production in ways we can’t even imagine today,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “Microgravity research can unlock secrets in a wide variety of fields, and I’m particularly excited about our agency’s potential impact on next-generation agricultural techniques.”

The agreement also will leverage USDA’s connections with the agricultural community and the global marketplace. The USDA will support NASA's Artemis program, which is a mission to send the first woman and the next man on the moon and investigate sustainable exploration techniques.

The USDA also hopes that plant research on the International Space Station and other platforms will lead to new improvements to agriculture, environmental protection, and human health interests.

The two agencies will also collaborate on educational and communication activities to inspire young Americans to pursue careers in STEM fields and agriculture through the National Science and Technology Council’s Committee on STEM Education.