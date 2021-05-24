Washington, DC - This week, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller sponsored a bill to permanently exempt race cars and other motorized racing vehicles from Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

The EPA attempted to begin regulating racing vehicles in 2016, but the proposed rule was withdrawn and never implemented.

Although racing vehicles are not subject to emission regulations, the passage of H.R. 3281, also known as the RPM Act, would ensure that racing vehicles remain immune to Clean Air Act regulations indefinitely.

It is important to note that the new law would apply exclusively to vehicles that are only used on race tracks, including street vehicles that have been modified for racing purposes.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, modified vehicles produce massive amounts of excess pollution. Modified vehicles often use "defeat devices" to disable emission controls including filters and catalysts in the exhaust system, fuel calibrations, and engine settings. The specificity of the RPM Act seeks to placate the EPA by limiting exemptions to vehicles that see limited use.

On the legislation, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“Motorsports represent a vital part of our local economy and a key component of Pennsylvania’s rich automotive heritage and culture. Our district is home to the Selinsgrove Speedway, Clinton County Motor Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, Beaver Springs Dragway, and thousands of racing fans—myself included. I am proud to sign onto the RPM Act as an original cosponsor to shield motorsports from unnecessary federal regulation and safeguard the future of this important American industry.”