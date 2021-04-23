Washington, DC - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced several National Institute of Food and Agriculture grants totaling at least $21.7 million to help agricultural producers manage the impact of climate change.

The grants include $6.3 million for 14 soil health grants; $5.4 million for seven "Signals in the Soil" grants; and at least $10 million for a new program called "Extension, Education, and USDA Climate Hub Partnerships," which will train agriculturalists and foresters to include climate change research in their management practices.

“USDA is committed to working alongside American producers, rural businesses and landowners to help them lead the way on addressing climate change, using the best USDA data and science to help improve their practices and spur new market opportunities,” said Secretary Vilsack.

Some projects funded include: Northern Arizona University’s project, “Pelletized Fire Mosses to Enhance Soil Health After High Severity Forest Fire,” research for a new and effective way to boost soil health and promote the recovery of burned ecosystems.

South Dakota State University has received a sponsorship for the project “Flower Fields and Soils: The Impacts of Native Perennial Monoculture Plots on Soil Health,” intended to improve the sustainability of agricultural production while testing new agricultural practices to improve soil health.

The "Signals in the Soil" projects include Georgia State University's project that could significantly impact Pennsylvania: “A Novel Large-Scale Radon Measurement Wireless Testbed for Spatio-Temporal Study of Radon in Surficial Soil.”

The project will develop a real-time radon measurement test using a wireless sensor network, which will be deployed in areas known for high potential radon exposure. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer according to the World Health Organization.

“By combining NIFA and National Science Foundation resources, the Signals in the Soil program fosters collaboration among a broad set of researchers to fund the most innovative and high-impact projects where multiple disciplines converge to produce novel soil sensing systems,” said NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille.