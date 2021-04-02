Washington, D.C. – Shots were fired about an hour ago outside of the U.S. Capitol, which now is on lockdown after a car rammed a barricade outside of the building, NBC News reports.

NBC News Reporter Pete Williams said that one of the Capitol Police officers sustained critical injuries and both were transported to a hospital.

"The best information that we have is that this is on the Senate Side, the Constitution Avenue side of the US Capitol where this temporary fence was set up and a barricade was erected to keep cars that had to go through a check point," Williams said.

A blue car ran through the barricade and would not stop, hitting two officers, Williams reported. The person in the car reportedly jumped out holding a knife and was then shot by U.S. Capitol Police, according to Williams.