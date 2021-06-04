Lycoming County, Pa. – Lycoming County Resource Management Services and Upper Fairfield Township Officials have been working to maintain a clean, safe, and sustainable recycling drop off program located at Upper Fairfield Township municipal building.

Unfortunately, the recycling site has become a location for unwanted household waste, according to a news release announcing its impending closure.

Certain individuals have been discharging waste at the recycling drop off site, including household waste, tires, ceramic toilets, and other unwanted waste.

Leaving such items at the site has become too much of a burden on the Township and the Township Supervisors have voted to permanently close their site.

The Upper Fairfield Township recycling drop off site will be permanently closed after Monday, July 12, 2021. Residents may use any other recycling drop off site within Lycoming County, the next closest site is at Montoursville Borough next to their Borough office.

Residents are also encouraged to check with their waste haulers for curbside single stream recycling options.