Williamsport, Pa. — A newly constructed veterans memorial monument now stands in front of UPMC Williamsport—unveiled just in time for Veteran's Day on Friday.

The monument was dedicated to former UPMC Williamsport President and veteran Steve Johnson.

The monument stands on the front lawn of the hospital and features a soaring eagle and medallions of the six branches of military service. Construction on the project began last year, but the monument has been in the making for two.

Johnson, who is also a retired major in the military, has been involved in the project from the beginning and was key in bringing this monument to the Williamsport campus.

He reached out to Fred Gilmour, chair of the UPMC Arts Committee, who "immediately" agreed to join the project and was responsible for coming up with "models, concepts, and really led the whole project," according to Johnson.

Johnson said he was "humbled and honored" to have the monument dedicated to him, but that the monument isn't about him. Instead, he said, the monument is about those working in healthcare and those serving in the military.

Johnson said he was only informed about the site being dedicated to him two weeks ago.

Kyle Benson, project manager at UPMC Williamsport, said he feels a sense of pride with the culmination of this project two years in the making.

"There was so much community collaboration and so many incoming donations to make it happen," Benson said. "There's just a lot of pride today. It's a site were veterans can come and see the tribute, and recognize that the community here honors them."

UPMC employs 1,500 veterans across the entire network.

