The UPMC Health System is moving to raise the minimum wage for employees of Williamsport-area hospitals, among other areas in the hospital system, by Jan. 2025.

The starting wage of $18 an hour applies to entry-level positions, but all wages can increase over time. “In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Some positions are available without a degree requirement, such as services aides, dietary workers, and transporters.

“Instead of hiring only exclusively people with four year degrees, we've got to bring in people who maybe just graduated high school and help them grow in their careers,” Galley said.

When factoring in the salary and benefits of UPMC employment, an employee’s starting wage is closer to $27 an hour, according to UPMC estimates.

Entry-level employees without a prior degree have the option to pursue education with tuition benefits from UPMC. For employees joining UPMC with debt, the hospital system frequently offers a tuition loan forgiveness plan during the on-boarding process, according to Galley, who stressed the need to retain nursing staff in particular.

UPMC last raised their minimum wage in 2016—becoming the first health care system in the state to reach $15 an hour starting wage, and potentially the first to reach $18 an hour in 2025.

