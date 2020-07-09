WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – UPMC welcomes Christopher Enwonwu, MD, interventional radiologist, to the Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport.

Dr. Enwonwu received his medical degree from New York Medical College, Valhalla, N.Y. He completed his General Surgical internship at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y., his Diagnostic Radiology residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa., and his fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md.

“Vascular and interventional radiology is an innovative and exciting field of medicine. Even-though a specialized field requiring years of advanced training, it remains one of the most diverse specialties in medicine because we treat illnesses involving all body parts,” said Dr. Enwonwu. "As a provider, I use tiny needles, wires, and tubes under image guidance to get into almost any area of the body to render minimally invasive treatments, helping minimize risk to the patient, reduce surgery-related trauma to the body, improve health outcomes, and reduce recovery times.”

Dr. Enwonwu will see patients at Cardiology at UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 3001, Williamsport.

For more information on UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in the Susquehanna region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/heart.