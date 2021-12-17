Submitted December 14, 2021

COVID-19 cases are climbing across all the communities UPMC serves. We are all living through a time of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty. The past 22 months have been a physical and emotional rollercoaster. The more cases in the community, the more severe cases we see.

When COVID-19 first came to the U.S., little was known about this new virus. Scientists and healthcare workers around the world were learning as we were going and the virus continued to spread across the country. Eventually it made its way here to our communities in north central Pa. During these early days, we were doing our best to care for these patients and we were blessed to be a part of the UPMC network which connected us with the research, resources and shared learning that took place across the state. However, the virus continued to spread and patient volumes continued to grow further stressing our rural hospital. We were doing everything we could, but the virus was still taking the lives of so many people in our community.

Then, just as we were hitting our peak last winter and the virus seemed to be at its worst, the COVID-19 vaccine became available. This news was like a breath of fresh air, and we had high hopes the vaccines would help change everything. I’m proud to say I was excited to be one of the first to receive my vaccine in the region. Unfortunately, the misinformation and disinformation continued to spread, and we were not seeing the vaccination rates we had hoped for in the community. Luckily, we were much better positioned by this point to help patients avoid hospitalization, and even when they got sick, we were using everything we were learning in real time to increase our chances of helping patients avoid serious illness and death. This translated to the steady decline in cases in our communities this summer.

This relief was short lived as we soon started to see a second wave of patients requiring care in our hospital. These patients were generally younger and healthier than those who we had been treating up to this point, and most of them were unvaccinated. It soon became clear that this was now a pandemic of choice. We are still seeing increased volumes of patients due to their choices of not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks to this day.

Currently, we have the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that we’ve seen since this time last winter. This is discouraging because there’s so much evidence now that proves we can do something about it. Masking works when you are in public spaces and vaccinations continue to be the most effective and safest way to protect yourself and loved ones.

In a small hospital, our patients are our neighbors, friends and old high school classmates. The profound sadness of death hits us every time. Losing a patient is never easy. Losing one so senselessly, when the death could have been avoided, is devastating. I’ve heard it time and time again from so many of my patients that they wished they had gotten their vaccination. Unfortunately, many of them never got the chance and realized the impact of their decision far too late. There is no time to wait.

Our plea during this holiday season is for everyone eligible for COVID-19 and flu vaccines to make the choice to get them. That, plus masking when indoors or in crowds with those not in your immediate family, are the best protection from COVID-19 and flu. If you get sick, stay home and get tested – that will allow us to better help you.

Additionally, I’d like to take this time to recognize our health care workers. It has not been easy and throughout it all, I’ve been moved by the compassion, determination, and adaptability everyone has demonstrated. You were heroes a year ago, just as you are today. Under the continued stress and pressure, you continue to show resiliency and are working tirelessly to ensure quality care is accessible in our communities. I thank you for all that you’ve done and encourage our community to thank you as well. We are all in this together and as a united community, we will get through this.

