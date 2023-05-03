Williamsport, Pa. — A man threatened a nurse and lunged at her after leaving UPMC Williamsport with an IV hanging from his arm.

Lamar Allen Strothers, 44, of Williamsport told the nurse he would kill her and stuff her body into his car on April 15, agents with the Williamsport Bureau of Police said. The following day, Strothers left the hospital at approximately 10:50 p.m. against medical orders. Two nurses attempted to stop him in the parking lot.

Stothers called both nurses names as one attempted to remove the IV, Agent Benjamin Hitesman said. He allegedly called the nurse by her first name and pointed to her vehicle in the parking lot. He told the nurse he watched her at a local bar a day before coming to the hospital.

Strothers told the nurse he was going to “rape and kill her” before leaving with another woman, police said. The nurse told authorities she was concerned for her safety.

Strothers caused a commotion as an active crime investigation was going on at the hospital, according to Hitesman. Security was forced away from the active investigation to help the nurse.

Strothers was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, harassment, and stalking. He was also charged with four counts of terroristic threats. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $75,000 monetary.

In a separate case filed this month, Strothers was charged with a count each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Judge Biichle set bail at $25,000 monetary in that case.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 11 in both cases.

Strothers recently agreed to a plea deal for simple assault during a one-day trial. Strothers, facing aggravated and simple assault charges, decided to accept the deal after both sides had presented their cases and the jury was set to deliberate. He pleaded guilty to simple assault. The aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

In that case, Strothers assaulted a nurse at UPMC Williamsport. The nurse attempted to adjust a catheter in Strothers neck when he grabbed her hand. Several staff members and security pulled Strothers off the nurse.

She suffered debilitating injuries that forced her into months of physical therapy and surgeries, according to court documents.

