Williamsport -- Sister Geralyn Haggerty is both a professional staff nurse for UPMC Williamsport, a member of the Sisters of Christian Charity, and the winner of a $10,000 prize through the Refer a Friend program at UPMC.

Upon receiving the prize, Sister Geralyn was stunned - and she quickly decided that the funds should be used to fund care for her fellow Sisters.

“Flabbergasted, that’s the one word that comes to mind to describe what it was like to be recognized,” said Sister Geralyn. “I’m blessed to be able to serve God and extend His healing love to others. Donating this prize allows me to help support my fellow sisters, ensuring they get the care they need.”

“Gestures like sister’s help remind us all what kindness – no matter the scope – can mean to the people around us,” said Karen Kemmler, clinician, Preadmission Testing, UPMC Williamsport. “She’s an exceptional, compassionate, and selfless care provider and we’re lucky to have her on our team.”