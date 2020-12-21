Williamsport, Pa. – A patient in the intensive care unit at UPMC Susquehanna suddenly became aggressive and assaulted a nurse, the Williamsport Bureau of Police allege.

Lamar A. Strothers, 41, of Williamsport, is charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.

"The victim explained that she was taking care of Lamar Strothers in the ICU, when he suddenly became aggressive," Officer Gino Caschera wrote in a criminal Dec. 8 complaint.

Strothers allegedly grabbed her hand and squeezed it "so hard that he broke her scaphoid and tore ligaments," Caschera wrote of the incident on Oct. 3.

He then allegedly pulled her onto the bed with him, requiring multiple staff members to get him off, according to the complaint.

"Strothers had been in the ICU for a few days at this point and [the nurse] was unsure what made Strothers become so aggressive," Caschera said.

Strothers' bail was set at $25,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on Dec. 8. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, 2021.

Docket sheet