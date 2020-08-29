Muncy, Pa. -- Leaders from UPMC Muncy recently recognized the work of Maraleane Murray for the countless hours she has volunteered over the past 30 years in support of the annual Muncy Valley Hospital Auxiliary Lawn Party.

“The gifts you gave of your time and talents with the breakfast and food courts, dating back to 1989, is remarkable and sets a true example of performing meaningful work with great purpose in our community,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “Your tireless efforts in organizing food, helpers, tents and equipment serve as a pillar of the Lawn Party today, and we would have never had the same level success without your leadership.”

Normally held in June, the Lawn Party is an annual event that benefits hospital services. The 2020 event was canceled due to concerns relating to COVID-19. Regardless, the planning committee thanks the community and businesses for their ongoing support.

The committee and UPMC look forward to making the event a success in June 2021.