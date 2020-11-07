Muncy, Pa. – The holiday season is a time to remember and honor the people who have touched our lives in a very special way. Thanks to the efforts of the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary, holiday lights in honor of or remembrance of loved ones will soon sparkle on the hospital campus.

Due to risks associated with COVID-19, the UPMC Muncy Auxiliary will not have a lighting ceremony this year. However, the lights will still shine outside UPMC Muncy and UPMC Muncy Place throughout the holiday season starting on Sunday, December 6.

Tax deductible contributions may be made to sponsor the lights in honor or memory of a loved one, or simply as a donation. Donation forms may be obtained at the information desks at UPMC Muncy. New for this year, online donations can also be made through UPMCSusquehanna.org/Donate by noting "Muncy Lights of Love" in the comments section of the donation form.