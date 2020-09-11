Lock Haven, Pa. -- The Emergency Department at UPMC Lock Haven is closed until further notice due to a fire that broke out around 7:20 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 10.

Crews were called to the scene for "smoke in structure" according to a post on the Clinton County Fire Wire. Crews remained on the scene for much of the evening.

According to UPMC's press statement, smoke was detected in the tunnel below the hospital at 8 p.m. and a fire was detected in the same area at 9 p.m.

Nursing Supervisor Chad Guisewhite said the Emergency Department was evacuated and that no patients were injured.

"Local EMS know we are on full diversion at this time," said Guisewhite. "Patients who drive themselves are being met at the door," and they'll be advised to seek care elsewhere.

Guisewhite could not comment on the extent of the damage in the ED.

"All patients within the hospital were safely evacuated and transferred to other UPMC facilities. No patients or staff were injured during the incident. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the tunnel structure outside the hospital. The fire did not affect the residents at UPMC Haven Place, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility adjacent to the hospital," stated a UPMC spokesperson regarding the fire.

UPMC Lock Haven is currently closed. Safety personnel remain are still on scene. UPMC officials are working to restore services to UPMC Lock Haven.

Updates will be provided when available.