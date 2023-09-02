Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC's North Central Pennsylvania branch has planned a series of hiring events, both in-person and virtually, to fill vacant nursing positions across the area.

The event schedule is as follows:

In-person interviews

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 4 to 6 p.m. at UPMC Williamsport

Thursday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon at UPMC Williamsport

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6 50 8 p.m. at UPMC Williamsport

Virtual hiring events

Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

During the events, representatives from UPMC will be available to answer questions and discuss company culture, UPMC’s benefits package, roles and career growth opportunities including the MyNursingCareer Ladder, a program designed to reward nurses for experience and education, opportunities for sign-on bonuses up to $20,000, and the application process. In-person interviewees also can tour UPMC Williamsport.

Virtual events will be conducted through Microsoft Teams.

For more information and to register, visit UPMC.com/FallSeries.

