Williamsport, Pa. — Investigators discovered a nurse reportedly stole pain medication from patients at the hospital.

Peter Silas Tubbs of Williamsport was interviewed by Agent Ben Meintel on April 6 about the alleged thefts, police said. The 29-year-old admitted to stealing medication while working at UPMC Williamsport from August to September of last year, according to the complaint.

“During the course of the interview Tubbs admitted to diverting controlled substances, mainly oxycodone, from UPMC Williamsport on several occasions,” Meintel said.

Meintel received a complaint on Oct. 18 that a possible “drug diversion” incident had occurred at UPMC Williamsport. A “drug diversion” is when a prescription drug is transferred to an unlawful channel of distribution or use, according to the affidavit.

An audit was conducted on Tubbs drug activity from Oct. 10-15 with several “red flags” appearing, Meintel said.

“It was found on multiple occasions that the Defendant failed to document pain medication as either being administered to the patient, returned to the Omnicell unit or wasted,” Meintel wrote in an affidavit.

The term “waste” refers to the medication being disposed of properly at the location. An Omnicell unit holds various types of medication at the hospital. It can only be accessed when an employee enters a unique username and password, according to Meintel.

On Oct. 15, a patient came forward allegedly claiming they received different pills after requesting medication from Tubbs. It was later discovered Tubbs had switched oxycodone pills with melatonin, investigators said.

“The Defendant (Tubbs) estimated that he would divert controlled substances nearly every shift he worked, normally two to three times per shift,” Meintel said.

Tubbs would allegedly “pull” medications for patients who didn’t need it even though they had doctor’s orders for the medication. He would begin his shift by reading patient’s orders and take the medications he desired, police said.

Tubbs refused a drug test when confronted by staff at the hospital, according to the affidavit. He was then terminated from his position.

Tubbs was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after being charged with felony obtain possession of controlled substances through misrepresentation, possession of a controlled substance, and furnish false material information.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge Aaron Biichle on May 4 at 10 a.m.

Docket sheet

