Williamsport, Pa – UPMC and the Williamsport Crosscutters will partner to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to fans at baseball games on Wed., June 2 and Sat., June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Fans who receive their shot at the ballpark will receive a coupon for a free hot dog and soft drink to enjoy during the game.

“UPMC’s partnership with the Williamsport Crosscutters is a great example of how we are trying to meet people where they are to get vaccinated,” said Heather Stafford, clinical director of Infection Prevention and Control.

“These family events are opportunities to reach our younger community members, now that anyone 12 years of age and older have been approved by the FDA for Pfizer vaccination.”

Crosscutters fans will be greeted by UPMC’s mobile bus outside the gate. Fans will have the chance to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before the game.

Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose three weeks later at the UPMC vaccination clinic at 2401 Reach Rd., Williamsport.

For fans who are still on the fence about the vaccine, UPMC staff will be available and happy to have informed conversations about the benefits of vaccination. Those who decide to get the vaccine during the game will be allowed to exit the ballpark and reenter without issue.

“The Crosscutters are delighted to be able to offer this important service to our fans through our Presenting Partner, UPMC. It’s our sincere hope that fans age 12 and over who have yet to be vaccinated take advantage of this special opportunity,” said Gabe Sinicropi Jr, vice president of marketing and public relations, Williamsport Crosscutters.

To learn more about the vaccine or to schedule an appointment, click here.