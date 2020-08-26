12:50 PM Update: Route 15 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County is now open.

Montoursville, Pa. -- Route 15 is closed between the intersection with Route 54 in Clinton Township and the intersection with Main Street in South Williamsport Borough, Lycoming County due to a vehicle crash with downed utility wires.

PennDOT reports that the road is expected to remain closed through the afternoon of Wed., Aug. 26.

Northbound traffic is detoured to Route 54, Route 405 and Interstate 180.

Southbound traffic is detoured to Interstate 180.